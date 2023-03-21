By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 12:42

Armed bank robber caught in Spain as he stopped for breakfast after heist Image: Robson90 Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain said a man armed with a gun was arrested after he tried to loot a CaixaBank branch and was caught at a bar

The Mossos d’Esquadra in Spain have arrested a man after he robbed a bank in the town of Xerta.

According to El Nacional, the incident happened after a man armed with a gun entered a branch of CaixaBank to conduct a heist.

Officials said that the 57-year-old man went to the CaixaBank de Xerta branch, located at 21 Avenida Terres de l’Ebre at about 9 am on Monday, March 20.

He then threatened the employees to give them the money from the safe but the bank employees resisted and prevented the thief from accessing the safes.

Seeing that he could not take the loot, the man then forced the workers to empty their wallets, taking the money they were carrying.

After robbing them, the man fled the scene before the Mossos d’Esquadra could arrive.

Police said that he then “decided to stop for breakfast at a nearby bar in the same town”.

Officers then arrived at the bar and found him after just two hours of conducting a search operation.

The man was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station for questioning. Investigations are now being conducted as the Criminal Investigation Area of the Mossos d’Esquadra have taken over the case.

