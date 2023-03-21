Arts Society Nerja to take artistic pilgrimage with Santiago de Compostela talk

By Betty Henderson • 21 March 2023 • 16:40

Art enthusiast Helen Sijsling is set to deliver a thought-provoking lecture about the artistic history of Santiago de Compostela. Photo credit: Helen Sijsling (via Facebook)

THE Arts Society Nerja is continuing on its educational journey with a lecture that is sure to captivate and inspire. On Tuesday, March 28, the society is hosting a Decotta Law Lecture, about the artistic history of Santiago de Compostela, which will be delivered by Helen Sijsling.

The lecture will take place in person at the Centro Cultural in Nerja, and online via Zoom, making it accessible to art enthusiasts all over the world. The talk promises to cover the artistic history of Santiago de Compostela, a city in the northwest of Spain that is renowned for its stunning architecture and rich cultural heritage.

Sijsling’s lecture will take listeners on an “iconographic voyage into art and history,” exploring the many ways in which art has played a role in shaping the cultural identity of Santiago. The lecture will also cover the intriguing topic of “How Saint James was used by politicians,” shedding light on the complex relationship between religion, politics, and art.

The event will start at 6pm. Visitors are welcome to join for a fee of €10, which can be purchased on the night from 5pm. More information is available online: https://www.theartssocietynerja.com/join.php