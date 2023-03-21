Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 21 March 2023 • 11:46

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from across the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Pabkov / shutterstock.com

Easter Egg-stravaganza

A pre-Easter market is set to get all in the spring spirit from 10am on Friday, March 31 at The Asador in Puente Don Manuel near Alcaucín. Guests can browse stalls filled with Easter goodies and enjoy a full English breakfast.

Date change

Organisers from Curro’s Walk, a memorial walk for a beloved dog who sadly passed away in January, would like to remind interested participants that the date of the walk has been changed to Saturday, March 25 with registration from 11am.

Holy Week

The Anglican Chaplaincy of St George’s Church in Málaga has released a schedule for masses during Holy Week and Easter. A total of 11 masses will be offered at various locations across the Axarquía region from Saturday, April 1 until Easter.

Cat care

Organisers from a cat neutering campaign in Canillas de Aceituno have thanked the public for their kind donations totalling €510 which have allowed for 12 cats to be neutered in the last fortnight, preventing unwanted kittens from being born.

Bonjour Axarquía

A new monthly radio programme is offering a French perspective on local issues in Axarquía. The programme takes place on the third Thursday of each month at 4:30pm on Radio Torrox (107.3FM) for any Francophones in the region.

Singing songbirds

A community choir in Torre del Mar is continuing to welcome new members. Corama choir is currently practising ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Go tell it on the mountains’ at rehearsals every Monday from 5:20pm-7:20pm at San Andrés Apóstal church.