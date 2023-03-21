Banking turmoil sparks new 3-Month High for Bitcoin & Ethereum – Big Eyes Coin draws closer to $32 million in Presale

By EWN • 21 March 2023 • 9:45

Prices across the board in the cryptocurrency market surged to new highs after Switzerland’s President Alain Berset announced that UBS Group AG has agreed to a historic, government-brokered deal to take over troubled Credit Suisse Group AG.

According to reports, the $3.24 billion deal was referred to by President Alain Berset as the “best solution” for restoring confidence that has been lacking in the financial markets.

The latest takeover comes after the collapse of US-based Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank, which rippled across the financial industry prompting depositors to withdraw billions of funds from the banking sector.

The turmoil, however, appears to have benefited the cryptocurrency industry as many investors have made a shift from traditional banking to digital assets, which has caused a massive spike in the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), while Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was offering traders the chance to diversify their digital assets portfolio.

Bitcoin – Surging to Potential 9-month High

Bitcoin (BTC) broke out past the $28,000 mark for the first time since June 2022 after its price has consistently risen by roughly 70% since the start of 2023. Having rallied by 25.50% over the past week, Bitcoin was trading at $28,313.13 after briefly registering a 90-day high of $28,346.61.

Prompted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse at a discount over the weekend, Bitcoin registered an overnight growth of 4.66% as it closed in on its June 2022 high of $31,371.74.

Ethereum – Strong Bulls’ Resistance Pushes Price to New 90-day High

Ethereum (ETH) soared past the $1,800 mark for the first time since August last year when it traded at a high of $1,981.71. The 11.73% weekly rally pushed Ethereum to trade at a 90-day high of $1,843.84 before correcting to its current price of $1,801.90.

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price had risen by 1.26% in the past 24 hours, and market capitalisation was up by 1.25% at $220 billion and could see further upside if bulls manage to break above the $1,835 resistance level.

Big Eyes Coin – Developers Announce BULLRUN250 Bonus Code Launch

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an ERC-20 meme token powered by Ethereum that has catapulted to become the most successful presale in recent history.

The project is currently in the 12th stage of its Initial Coin Offer (ICO) and so far has raised nearly $32 million in presale tokens and will launch live on the market after stage 15 and achieves its presale target of $50 million.

In its latest announcement, the project’s developers are to launch its brand new bonus code BULLRUN250 which will offer its holders and new Big Eyes Coin buyers a bonus of 250% extra tokens.

Big Eyes Coin’s current bonus code, the project’s biggest giveaway yet, is the vault PIN ‘300’. A buyer simply has to enter the ‘300’ PIN when purchasing $100 or more worth of BIG presale tokens or Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes for a return of 300% more in Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes.

Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes – the Saver Tin, the Cute Box, the Kitty Vault, the Super Saiyan Box, and the Excali-Paw Master Chest – could be opened with a spin for $10, $100, $500, $1000, and $1000 with each box drop carrying a different maximum ROI in $BIG tokens $500, $5000, $25,000, $100,000, and $1,000,000, respectively.

The results are always random, and it’s a win-win for buyers as they are guaranteed their money back if a loot box does not spin in their favour. The bonus code, vault PIN, and loot boxes will be active only during the presale stage and will end when the project goes live.

Learn more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido