By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 10:12

Photo by Gints Ivuskans Shutterstock

FBI director, Christopher Wray recently revealed the virus was thought to most likely have come from a laboratory leak in late 2019. This has led to a commitment by President Biden to ‘declassify’ information about the origins of Covid-19.

The legislation has been signed which will enable classified details to become public knowledge after his administration ordered the FBI and other organisations to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 virus back in 2021.

Biden said, “we need to get to the bottom of Covid-19s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics.”

The ‘declassification of documents will only relate to those that don’t “harm national security.” Said Biden, as the bill was passed through the Senate and the House of Representatives. Once the bill is signed the documents must be published within 90 days.

Christopher Wray, the FBI director said that Beijing, who deny the outbreak was a laboratory leak, was “doing its best to try and thwart and obfuscate.” However, The laboratory leak theory is also backed by the US Energy Department.

Biden went on to say that his administration would continue to review all classified information relating to Covid-19s origins, “including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The World Health Organisation doesn’t agree with the FBI theory. Their official position in 2021 was that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus came out of the Wuhan laboratory and the most likely explanation was that it originated in a bat before crossing over to another animal and then to humans.

