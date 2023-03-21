Big Eyes Coin on track to reach the $50 Million mark as Bitcoin Rules the Market and Ethereum sees Green

By EWN • 21 March 2023 • 10:15

The crypto market is set to have a good weekend as cryptocurrencies resumed their rally this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) climbing above $26,000 in what has been described as its best week since June 2022.

Ethereum’s (ETH) token, Ether, rose as well, by over 22% in a 7-day period, to change hands at $1,711.75 as of the time of writing.

However, in all of this good news, one outstanding scenario is how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has remained unaffected by the regulatory troubles that shook the crypto market or the financial industry turmoil. The feline-themed coin has stayed on track with its remarkable presale to have raised $31.7 million in its 12th stage—a few million shy of hitting its launch target of $51 million.

Big Eyes Coin Eyes $50 Million In Presale

Big Eyes Coin’s presale has raised more than $31.7 million; now, it is aiming to hit the $ 50 million milestone by the end of its presale journey.

This community-owned cat-themed meme coin is currently in its 12th presale stage and has already been able to return 390% to its early backers! The BIG token, which was worth $0.0001 during the initial presale phase, is currently worth $0.00049! This indicates that the early partakers are now reaping the benefits!

By the time BIG officially releases, the cat crew will be full of crypto millionaires due to how many incentives the coin doles out! After releasing the fun loot boxes with amazing rewards, the BIG team further gave out a vault pin 819 that offered investors the option to receive complimentary loot boxes of comparable value. Then, they multiplied the fun! Investors now have the opportunity to receive a 300% bonus on large token purchases when using the vault pin 300!

We advise you to grab your BIG tokens immediately with this vault pin if you intend to join this rapidly expanding meme coin community, because this offer is only available for a very short period of time.

Bitcoin: Securing it’s reign

In the second half of March, the top coin, Bitcoin, reached a high of $26,967, its highest level since June 2022. Once many users and investors switched their investments from other cryptocurrencies to the crypto beast, the value of BTC surged. BTC had a market capitalisation of $509.39 billion at the time this piece was being written, an increase of over 5% over the previous 24 hours, and its price was $26,381.37.

In order to build an independent, interconnected network of digital currencies, Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious creator, introduced Bitcoin as an alternate method of payment in 2009. Since then, it has pioneered the world of digital currencies and the potential of blockchain technology.

Is Ethereum Capable of $1.8K?

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) saw advances and increased to over $1,700 this week. Whether the price of Ether can rise to $1,800 remains to be seen. Ethereum’s price last reached $1,800 in August 2022. At the time this article was being written, ETH was worth $1,717.87 and had a market valuation of $210.26 billion.

In addition to serving as a platform for decentralised apps and smart contracts, Ethereum was introduced as a De-Fi coin in 2015. Because of its scalability, security, and utility in comparison to Bitcoin, it is the most popular platform in the world among developers and consumers.

In 2022, Ethereum switched from the Proof-of-Work process to the faster, more energy-efficient, and more secure Proof-of-Stake mechanism.

My Last Two Cents

Bitcoin and Ethereum seem to be asserting their positions as king and queen of the cryptocurrency world; however, it is important to remember that monarchs and governments can be overthrown (we are absolutely not recommending a coup!).

Based on Big Eyes Coin’s development, it is clear that this new meme coin will accomplish much more than any comparable coin has. This makes it a serious contender for the crypto crown because it seems to be following in the footsteps of the two market leaders.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido