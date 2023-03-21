Boris admits the House of Commons was misled by his statement but says it was ‘in good faith’ 

By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 13:32

Former UK Prime minister Boris Johnson´s defence has published a 52-page dossier and admitted to misleading MP´s over partygate

Boris Johnson has admitted that he had misled the MP´s over partygate, adding that it was done “in good faith”.

He made his defence in a 52-page document which has been sent to the Commons privileges committee and was published on Tuesday, March 21, as per the Huffington Post.

Following his submission of the dossier, the committee has stated that “it contained no new documentary evidence”.

This comes after Johnson, during his tenure as prime minister, repeatedly informed the House of Commons that no COVID rules had been breached by him.

The committee is now investigating “whether or not he knew, or should have known, this to be false at the time”.

Accepting that he mislead MP´s, Johnsons stated in the dossier that “I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed completely at No. 10.

“But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time.

“I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on 1 December 2021, 8 December 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so.”

He will now be providing the evidence to the committee on Wednesday while being questioned on live TV.

If he is found guilty, Boris could face suspension or be expelled from parliament, and a by-election could also be done for his seat.

