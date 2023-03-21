Clearing your cache: How to get the best experience on the Euro Weekly News website

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 March 2023 • 19:30

Clearing your cache: How to get the best experience on the Euro Weekly News site. Image: Shutterstock.com/GaudiLab

YOU may have noticed that the Euro Weekly News’ website has got EVEN faster.

That’s because, as part of our constant expansion and improvements of the Euro Weekly News website, we moved to an even larger server on Monday, March 13.

This change means an improvement in usability for our millions of readers. However if you happened to be on the website as moved servers you may have noticed a temporary error message coming up saying “server not available.”

If that was the case for you, and you have found this error message got stuck in your computer’s cache (internet memory), we wanted to set out the easy steps to clear this so you can access us again without issue.

In Google Chrome:

On your computer, open Chrome. At the top right, click More . Click More tools. Clear browsing data. At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time. Next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files,” check the boxes. Click Clear data.

In Firefox:

In the Menu bar at the top of the screen, click Firefox and select Preferences. … Select the Privacy & Security panel. In the Cookies and Site Data section, click Clear Data…. Remove the check mark in front of Cookies and Site Data. … With Cached Web Content check marked, click the Clear button.

In Safari:

Click on the Safari drop-down menu and select Preferences. Click the Advanced tab. Select the Show Develop menu in menu bar checkbox and close the Preferences window. Select the Develop drop-down menu. Click Empty Cache. Note: You may want to also clear your browser history.

If you have any further issues however, please don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected].

