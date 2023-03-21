Drug habit caused man to steal more than 13 e-scooters in Alicante, Costa Blanca

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 19:42

E-scooters are popular in Spain/Shutterstock Images

The Policia Nacional have nabbed a 30-year-old man responsible for a mini e-scooter crime wave in Alicante, with more than 13 scooter robberies and at least six more believed to be down to his thieving.

The value of the stolen scooters is €11,694 with the machines missing from Alicante shopping centres and gym car parks as well as from outside café on San Juan beach.

Most of the scooters were secured by chains, but he used pliers to break them. A 54-year-old female accomplice he used as a lookout on five of his thefts told police she did not steal anything and reported his drug habit.

The man is also charged with car theft, credit card theft and stealing from a hotel.

The man was sent to prison before trial and his accomplice was freed.

Electric scooters are only permitted on the road, and on bike lanes. On streets shared by vehicles and people, you are permitted to ride, but adapting the speed to a maximum of 10 km/h and always giving priority to pedestrians.

Do you need a license to drive a scooter in Spain? Yes, a driver’s license is also required to rent a 50 cc. The moped license is valid only in the country of issue and not abroad.

