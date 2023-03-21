IPPC Says We Can Still Deal With Effects Of Climate Change Before It’s Too Late.

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 10:11

Photo by Piyaset at Shutterstock

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that it is still possible to avoid the ravages of climate breakdown with “multiple, feasible and effective options.”

The IPCC which is made up of the world’s leading climate scientists said through the chair of the body Hoesung Lee, that the future was still humanity’s to shape. This is despite the extreme weather and the changes which are affecting the climate right now.

The IPCC report claimed that humanity has the capacity to tackle the climate change problem, but the body recognised that “tackling climate change is a hard, complex and enduring challenge for generations:”

They also stated that more funding was necessary to achieve a low-carbon economy. It’s estimated that between three and six times the amount of current funding for green investments is required.

Climate justice would also be essential to help those countries that were being hit hard by the climate crisis. These countries had done the least to cause the problem and were the poorest and most vulnerable. The report highlights the fact that almost half the world’s population live in regions that have been decimated by floods, droughts, and storms in the last decade.

This latest synthesis chapter brings together the four-part report which was published between August 2021 and April 2022 and covered the impacts of climate breakdown, the underlying science of the climate system and the ways of tackling or reducing climate change.

The IPCC was set up in 1988 to assess global knowledge of the climate.

