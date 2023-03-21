By Anna Ellis • 21 March 2023 • 16:09
Elche becomes first city in the province to introduce electric bus in its fleet. Image: Elche City Council.
The mayor emphasised: “This mandate to modernize mobility and above all to make it more efficient and sustainable is linked to our objective of the European Green Capital and to improve the quality of life in our city”.
The mayor added: “A great effort has been made in the municipality with the incorporation of 26 hybrid buses between 2020 and 2023 in addition to the eight electric buses that make up a modernization of the fleet of 34 vehicles with a public investment of €13 million”.
Gonzalez affirmed that “the largest public investment in transport and sustainable mobility in the last two decades has been carried out. There has never been such an intense, consistent and determined investment and behind that intention is the objective of modernizing, decarbonising and making our collective transport more efficient”.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
