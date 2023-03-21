EU To Provide Ukraine With More Shells to Strengthen Its Defences

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 10:11

Photo by Stanislavskyi from Shutterstock

EU to provide Ukraine with more ammunition to strengthen its defences against Russia.

A deal has been agreed with EU Ministers to supply 1 million rounds of ammunition in the form of 155mm calibre shells. The Defence Minister for Estonia, Hanno Pevkur indicated that whilst there were still many details to solve, “if there’s a will, there’s a way.”

EU foreign and defence ministers realise the need to replenish Ukraine’s diminishing stock. Josep Borrell, one of the EU’s most senior diplomats commented that he hoped all ministers would engage in a final discussion and agree on a very important decision. Otherwise, he said, “we will be in difficulties in order to continue supplying arms to Ukraine.”

Still in discussion is the €1billion plan for the joint acquisition of ammunition by the European Defence Agency which is based in Brussels. The deal was inspired by the joint purchase of Covid vaccines. It will be an important agreement because the EU has very little experience in purchasing military supplies in partnership with other countries.

Another plan in discussion is a separate proposal to reimburse member states who provide arms to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility (EPF). Since February of last year, the EU has pledged €3.6bn in funding for arms and non-lethal aid. The latest proposal is to fund €1bn from the EPF to Ukraine for ammunition.

While Hanno Pevkur said that Estonia preferred ammunition that was sourced from European suppliers they would be open to helping Ukraine by receiving supplies from Non-European industries.

