Expand your Crypto Portfolio; Invest in Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin, and Solana

The introduction of the cryptocurrency market and its ease of use have inspired millions of people to start investing. The cryptocurrency market, however, is extremely unpredictable. While many people have lost everything, others have quickly become wealthy. Trading in the cryptocurrency market requires expertise rather than luck.

The cryptocurrency market is overflowing with choices because it is the home to hundreds of coins. The decision is therefore on traders and investors to identify the gems in the mine and establish themselves in the cryptocurrency market. A heads-up on one or two coins is always quite valuable given the wide range of investment alternatives available. Every investor should think about investing in unusual coins like Filecoin (FIL), Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Filecoin (FIL)- A decentralised storage network for the new Internet

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralised storage network that aims to utilise unused storage space on the internet. On the Filecoin network, a number of independent storage providers make their data and storage available to users. This keeps the cost of storage low and accessible to everyone. Unlike centralised storage systems like Google Documents and Dropbox, Filecoin guarantees that the storage is permanent and spread equally over the web

Because Filecoin uses the Interplanetary File Storage System (IPFS), each file that is uploaded receives a special signature. A copy of the file is available to anyone having access to the address and signature. In contrast to centralised storage solutions, this allows for easy access to the files.

Invest in the Blockchain Platform of the Future with Solana (SOL)

In the world of cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL) is a well-known crypto platform with outstanding characteristics including enormous processing power, enhanced speed, scalability, and performance. Since its introduction, it has evolved into the perfect setting for gaining access to Decentralised Finance (De-Fi) services and solutions. Additionally, it uses a hybrid consensus process that combines Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of History (PoH) in order to compete with Ethereum (ETH), the most popular smart contract platform in the world, in terms of speed and scalability.

Its ecosystem is powered and encouraged by SOL, the native coin. Also, it makes it easier for crypto activities including user engagement, staking, network administration, and fee payments.

Invest in your right to Privacy with Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that has swept the cryptocurrency industry. Despite being new, the cryptocurrency asset is currently on a trajectory that will propel it to the top of the crypto charts. Despite only being in the presale phase, Big Eyes has already raised over $31 million. Many cryptocurrency fans assert that the coin has what it takes to perform better and ascend to the top even in the face of market anomalies. BIG may be the next meme coin to spark a bull market. With the optimistic forecasts, it is not unexpected to hear that a large number of investors are flocking to join the Big Eyes (BIG) club.

The meme coin with a cat theme was introduced on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The goal of the digital asset is to spread the word about the benefits of the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The DeFi system is sadly underused despite having a lot to offer. Big Eyes is trying to address this gap in the crypto world after noticing it. The digital asset aims to develop into one of the leading wealth-creation platforms in the cryptocurrency industry.

Loot boxes have now been introduced to the mix, giving customers the option to purchase one of the three types and potentially win over 5000% in rewards. Investors want a piece of it because of its well-laid plans.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

