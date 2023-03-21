Fines of up to £5,000 for flouting THIS driving law while visiting the UK

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 15:19

Take care of pets in your car/Shutterstock Images

An area that many motorists in the UK may not be aware of and that can see them slapped with a fine is having pets in the car.

Ms Rennox says that the Highway Code states animals should be restrained in the car to avoid distractions.

She said: ‘Watch out for your furry friends! They may seem like the ideal traveling companion, but they can cause many distractions for the driver. The Highway Code states that animals should be suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you or themselves if you stop quickly.

‘Your pets won’t want to cause you any inconvenience, but if they are not restrained with a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard, you could receive an almighty £5,000 fine ‘

Dogs can travel in the front of the car, however, you must ensure to switch off the passenger-side airbag and move the seat as far back as possible.

t takes less than an hour for the temperature inside a car – even with a window open – to more than double when it is just 22°C outside. So, during an ongoing stretch of hot weather, drivers should be reminded not to leave dogs alone in the car for any length of time, as it could prove fatal.

