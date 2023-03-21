Fishermen SHOCKED after finding dead body inside reservoir in Spain  

By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 13:51

Fishermen find dead body inside reservoir in Spain Image: Aida Majoral Shutterstock.com

A dead body has been found by fishermen in Spain inside the Llosa del Cavall reservoir

Police in Spain have started investigations after a body was found inside a reservoir in Lleida.

According to official reports, the body had been discovered by fishermen who found it in the Llosa del Cavall reservoir.

Although the body is yet to be officially identified, the police believe that it could be a man who had disappeared in the region in November 2022.

Police said that after the discovery, they faced problems rescuing the body because it was in an area that was very difficult to access.

A statement released by the Mossos d’Esquadra cited by 20Minutes said, “Fishermen found the body of a person in the Llosa del Cavall reservoir, located in the Solsonès region of Lleida”.

The said the body “could be the 78-year-old priest who disappeared on 18 November in the sanctuary of Vall de Lord, near the area where the body was found”.

Sources close to the investigation explained that fishermen alerted the Mossos d’Esquadra after finding the body.

It was then taken to the Institut de Medicina Legal de Lleida for identification, autopsy, and DNA tests and to determine the cause of death.

