By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 8:00

Hollywood sitcom actress 'placed on psychiatric hold' after she was found roaming on streets 'naked' Image: S Bukley Shutterstock.com

Sitcom actress from the 90s Amanda Bynes was last seen walking near downtown LA without any clothes

Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes has been placed under psychiatric hold after she was discovered walking ‘naked and alone’ on the streets of Los Angeles as per TMZ.

As per reports, eyewitnesses on the street saw her walking early in the morning of Sunday, March 19 in downtown LA.

She then reportedly waved to stop a car, before informing them that she was “coming down from a psychotic episode”.

The 90s sitcom actress then called the authorities herself.

“Bynes was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold”, said a source cited by TMZ.

The statement added, “it doesn’t appear Bynes was hurt at all during the ordeal, though things could’ve been much worse given the area where she was found”.

Amanda was then hospitalised as she will be receiving care for the next several days.

Sources suggest that it had been almost a year since her 9-year conservatorship had ended. Amanda´s mother was made her conservator in 2013 when she was also suffering from mental health issues and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She had also been sent to a Psychiatric ward for treatment after several incidents including setting her neighbours driveway on fire, which almost resulted in setting her dog in flames.

Bynes started her career in Hollywood as a child actress and worked on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series called All That, eventually starring in The Amanda Show between 1999 and 2022.

