Hungary blocks EU application to issue joint statement on ICC warrant for Vladimir Putin’s arrest

By Chris King • 21 March 2023 • 0:14
Image of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Credit: [email protected]
The publication of a joint statement by EU countries on the issuance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin was blocked by Hungary this Monday, March 20. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.
As a result of Budapest’s action, Josep Borrell, the head of the EU foreign service, was reportedly forced to publish a statement on his own behalf, taking into account the decision of the ICC.
According to the news agency, the position of Hungary regarding the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president ‘may be expressed’ at the next EU summit, which will be held in Brussels on March 23-24. When asked for a comment by Bloomberg, the EU Foreign Service allegedly declined to comment on information about the Hungarian veto against the joint statement.
Bloomberg noted that the draft declaration following the summit used similar language to Borrell’s statement. At the same time, agency sources reported that some European leaders may require the use of tougher rhetoric against the Russian authorities regarding the decision of the ICC.
Earlier, the justice ministers from 26 EU countries issued a statement in support of the ICC investigation. The representative of Hungary did not sign it, as reported by tass.ru.
On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on charges of ‘illegal deportation’ of Ukrainian children.
Commenting on this decision, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian leader, noted that Moscow did not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC. In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, speaking about the information received from The Hague, said that the decisions of the ICC have no meaning for Russia, and any possible arrest warrants are legally void.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.