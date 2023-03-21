Hungary blocks EU application to issue joint statement on ICC warrant for Vladimir Putin’s arrest

The publication of a joint statement by EU countries on the issuance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin was blocked by Hungary this Monday, March 20. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

As a result of Budapest’s action, Josep Borrell, the head of the EU foreign service, was reportedly forced to publish a statement on his own behalf, taking into account the decision of the ICC.

According to the news agency, the position of Hungary regarding the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president ‘may be expressed’ at the next EU summit, which will be held in Brussels on March 23-24. When asked for a comment by Bloomberg, the EU Foreign Service allegedly declined to comment on information about the Hungarian veto against the joint statement.