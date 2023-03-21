Indulge in a delicious meal at Royal British Legion lunch

By Betty Henderson • 21 March 2023 • 12:22

The Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion is preparing to hold its monthly lunch at the Nuevos Arenas restaurant in La Herradura. Photo credit: Royal British Legion Nerja (via Facebook)

THE Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion are preparing for their monthly lunch which is set to be held on Friday, March 31. The lunch will be held at the Nuevo Arenas Restaurant in La Herradura, where all are in for a royal treat with delicious meal options available.

Guests are invited to arrive at 1pm, before lunch is served from 1:30 pm. The menu features mouthwatering options including a homemade poultry pate, grilled pork, and a tangy lemon mousse. Guests can also enjoy wine and water throughout the meal, before a coffee to finish.

The lunch costs €20 for guests and €19 for members of the RBL. Guests can contact Kim at [email protected] to reserve their place.

Tickets are also still on sale for the group’s event of the year, their Spring Masquerade Ball. The glitzy event is set to take place on Saturday, April 22 at the Caves Restaurant in Maro. Guests will tuck into a three course meal and enjoy delightful entertainment from Ricky Lavazza and Laura Elen. Tickets cost €50 for guests and €45 for RBL members and are also available by contacting Kim Bowe.