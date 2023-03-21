Is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) considered an Ethereum Cryptocurrency or a Solana Cryptocurrency?

By EWN • 21 March 2023 • 12:15

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is an irresistibly cute “Cat” themed cryptocurrency, drawing much attention within the crypto industry after having raised over 31 million$ upon its presale launch. Feature packed with many attractive perks like the ability to yield big profits within a short time, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) belongs to the meme coins family and is expected to surpass its competitive counterparts like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the near future.

This article explores the technology and mechanism behind this cryptocurrency alongside scalability and stateful nature to ascertain whether Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is more aligned with Ethereum cryptocurrency or Solana cryptocurrency.

What are the major differences between Ethereum Cryptocurrency and Solana Cryptocurrency?

Possibly the biggest difference between the two blockchain technologies would be the fact that Ethereum 1.0 relies on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism similar to Bitcoin, whilst Solana

Cryptocurrency uses an underlying consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-History (PoH), which takes a series of computing procedures to cryptographically determine the time interval between two events.

Another major feature that makes Ethereum different from Solana is its “stateful” nature which records all transactions on the network. This implies that each node in the network must update its copy of the network whenever a new transaction takes place to reflect the new transaction. Solana, meanwhile, has a ‘stateless’ architecture and reduces the overall memory consumption, leading to increased performance. Solana’s ability to process a block every 400 millisecond is one of its strong selling points. This means Solana is able to process more than 50K transactions per second (TPS). However, Ethereum is currently progressing to Ethereum 2.0, which is capable of processing over 100K TPS.

Ethereum’s scalability is a significant concern for the landscape and worsens in times of high market activity. However, Ethereum is the gold standard of the blockchain landscape, and quite a number of decentralized apps and other blockchain solutions are built in and around the chain.

In essence, Ethereum offers a more mature and decentralised network, while Solana offers high-speed and low-cost transactions.

Concluding thoughts about where Big Eyes Coin (BIG) fits in?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) operates on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the ERC-20 standard for its cryptocurrency exchanges, hoping to capitalise on the network’s resources. Ethereum blockchain has the largest DeFi market, which translates to active users, which in turn makes sense for a cryptocurrency like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to launch on a network where active users are, to allow the liquidity to help give life to the meme coin project.

The presale of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) began in the third quarter of 2022, and it has already managed to raise over 31 million $, with over a million dollars worth of BIG tokens sold in the first week of the presale alone.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido