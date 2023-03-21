Japanese leader visits Kyiv in unexpected meeting today

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 14:56

Japan in Ukraine today/Shuttersttock Images

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida walking along a platform in a train station, escorted by Ukrainian officials. The Japanese PM was expected to return to Tokyo after his trip to India, but changed his plans to visit Ukraine.

Due to limitations of Japan’s pacifist constitution, his trip was arranged secretly. Kishida is Japan’s first postwar leader to enter a war zone. Kishida, invited by Zelenskyy in January to visit Kyiv, was also asked before his trip to India about a rumor of his possible trip at the end of March, denied it and said nothing concrete has been decided.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar met Kishida at the train station. She hailed the “historic visit” as a sign of “strong cooperation” between the two countries.

According to a statement released by Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Kishida’s visit is intended to show “his respect for courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland.”

Japan has joined Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has also offered support to Kyiv.

The nation has also taken the unusual step of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

However, due to the nation’s post-war constitution limiting its military capacity to defensive measures, Japan has not provided military support.

Japan, which has territorial disputes over islands with both China and Russia, is particularly concerned about the close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, which have conducted joint military exercises near Japan’s coasts.

