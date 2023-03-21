Justice is served: Torrox to get new courthouse after 30 year wait

By Betty Henderson • 21 March 2023 • 12:38

Authorities in Torrox reach a new agreement which will bring a new courthouse building to the town. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox (via Facebook)

AFTER three decades of planning, Torrox ‘Palace of Justice’ courts are finally becoming a reality, as they move to the construction stage. The Mayor of Torrox, Oscar Medina, made the exciting announcement on Monday, March 20, after meeting with the Councillor for Justice, Jose Antonio Nieto.

The pair’s meeting was an important step towards the construction of the much-needed facility. Medina described the meeting as a historic moment for residents who have been seeking new courts for the last 30 years. “This is an imminent development, and we couldn’t be more thrilled”, Medina explained.

The new courthouse will be modern and spacious, and it will propel Torrox into its role as the head of the judicial district in Axarquía. The facility will benefit the community by providing access to justice in court for all. The courts are also expected to boost the local economy by providing jobs during the construction stage and when they open.

A final agreement covering the details of the construction project is set to be signed in the coming days.