La Cala Lions to offer an Alzheimer’s-Dementia Support Group

Professional carers can care for your loved one with stimulating workshops for Alzheimer’s sufferers.

The workshops are held in the Casa de Cultura, La Cala de Mijas, first floor on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30.AM until 1:30.PM.

Free taster sessions are available for families to take advantage of this unique programme.

For more information contact Sandra on (+34) 663 529 280.

La Cala Lions Club was formed 25 years ago and has since then, worked tirelessly to help the less fortunate locally.

From feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, helping animal shelters, and many more associations and charities.

La Cala Lions are able to serve others through the public’s generosity, supporting our social activities and charity shop, by shopping from us and giving daily donations.