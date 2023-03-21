By Anna Ellis • 21 March 2023 • 14:56
La Cala Lions to offer an Alzheimer’s-Dementia Support Group. Image: La Cala Lions.
Professional carers can care for your loved one with stimulating workshops for Alzheimer’s sufferers.
The workshops are held in the Casa de Cultura, La Cala de Mijas, first floor on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30.AM until 1:30.PM.
Free taster sessions are available for families to take advantage of this unique programme.
For more information contact Sandra on (+34) 663 529 280.
La Cala Lions Club was formed 25 years ago and has since then, worked tirelessly to help the less fortunate locally.
From feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, helping animal shelters, and many more associations and charities.
La Cala Lions are able to serve others through the public’s generosity, supporting our social activities and charity shop, by shopping from us and giving daily donations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.