Mystery as explosions destroy train loaded with Russian Kalibr missiles in Crimea

A series of explosions rocked Dzhankoi, a key rail hub in the occupied Crimean peninsula, late on Monday, March 20. Ukrainian military intelligence officials later claimed that a train loaded with Kalibr missiles had been targetted and destroyed. They failed to claim responsibility for the incident though.

Kalibr missiles are routinely used by the Russian military to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure. Official Russian sources claimed that the city’s air defence system had worked well to eliminate any potential threat, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

However, videos posted online showed possible attempts to shoot down what could have been kamikaze drones with gunfire, followed by explosions on the ground.

Russian cruise missiles "Kalibr NK" were destroyed in Dzhankoi, Crimea, during their transportation by rail – @DI_Ukraine It is reported that this video is from Dzhankoi. The voice says it's the train station area. pic.twitter.com/9UXMe2aKNR — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 20, 2023



Posting on Telegram, the Ukrainian Military Intelligence channel wrote: “‼️ An explosion in the city of Dzhankoy in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail!”.

It continued: “Kalibr NK are missiles designed to be launched from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of such weapons is more than 2,500 kilometres for land targets and 375 kilometres for sea targets. The mysterious ‘clap’ continues the process of demilitarisation of Russia and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation. Glory to Ukraine!”.

Russian cruise missiles "Kalibr NK" were destroyed in #Dzhankoi, temporarily occupied #Crimea, during their transportation by rail, Ukrainian intelligence reported. "The mystery clap continues the process of demilitarization of #Russia and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of… pic.twitter.com/gA0b7sCds1 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 20, 2023

Refat Chubarov, a leader of the Crimean Tatars, Ukraine’s allies, claimed in an interview that the first deputy head of the Russian-installed government had travelled to the site. As he pointed out, this was something “which had not happened after previous attacks”, proving that this latest attack was particularly painful for the Russians.

“Dzhankoy is the main railway junction of Crimea, no train can bypass this station, and therefore everything that goes to the peninsula passes through this city”, emphasised Chubarov. He noted that the attacks in Crimea not only have military consequences but also affect the mood of the local population, inspiring supporters of Ukraine.

“The Russian authorities are trying to support the mood of their supporters, convincing them that Crimea is an impregnable fortress. Fortifications are being built for this purpose”, he explained.

Igor Ivin, the head of the Russian illegal occupying administration in the city, reported a drone attack, as cited by Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

According to the Kyiv government, the affected Kalibr missiles were designed to be launched from ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. These projectiles can reach a distance of more than 2,500km when launched against land targets and 375km against maritime targets. There is also the Kalibr-A missile which can be launched from combat aircraft or ground launchers.

