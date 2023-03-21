Oscar winner Jamie Fox calls police after attempt to con him of £33,000

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 18:02

Jamie Foxx target of scam/Shutterstock Images

Cameron Diaz‘s comeback film has reportedly come to a halt after a plot to steal £33,000 from co-star Jamie Foxx in a scam emerged.

Bosses of big budget Netflix movie “Back In Action” are said to have paused the production as they carried out an investigation which led to a member of staff getting fired.

It is claimed police were contacted over the incident as it is thought the same worker may be linked to other attempts to obtain large sums of money from big stars in the past.

A source told The Sun: “This film has been a bit of a nightmare.

“There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister.”

One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx.

‘It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps.’

Now, a source close to Diaz has revealed that—while she does not have any issues with Jamie—she likely won’t return to the world of film after wrapping the project, because she’s had such a hard time being away from her family and hates the “drama and confrontation” that so often erupts on movie sets.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” the pal tells MailOnline exclusively, adding, ‘Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.’

Cameron famously walked away from Hollywood in 2018 to spend more time with her rocker husband Benji, 44.

The two welcomed their daughter in December 2019 and have been incredibly private about their lives as parents to their three-year-old.

