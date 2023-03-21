Pentagon to send tanks to Ukraine a year earlier than agreed

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 15:43

US tanks to ship to Ukraine/Shutterstock Images

The Pentagon plans to begin deliveries of Abrams tanks to Ukraine this autumn. This was reported on Tuesday by Reuters, citing sources.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced early this year it would send General Dynamics Land Systems-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Since then, Defense Department officials have said they were weighing a variety of options, including building new tanks or drawing existing older tanks from U.S. inventory.

An unnamed congressional official told Reuters that the Pentagon plans to speed up the delivery, reducing the original timeframe by about a year.

Late last month, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the Army would not be able to get tanks to Ukraine for at least months and quite possibly not before the end of this year.

“There are longer timelines involved, but I think there are options that are less than two years, less than a year-and-a-half,” she said

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier on MSNBC that the United States is working to expedite the delivery of Abrams to Ukraine. The American side has repeatedly acknowledged the existence of difficulties with the delivery of Abrams, providing them with fuel, repairs and support, as well as the need for long-term training of the Ukrainian military to operate equipment.

