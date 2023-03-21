Price of a 12.5-kilo bottle of butane gas in Spain changes again

By Chris King • 21 March 2023 • 19:05

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

From today, Tuesday, March 21, a 12.5-kilo butane gas cylinder will now cost €16.78 in Spain, falling by 89 cents.

According to the Bulletin State Official (BOE), a standard cylinder of butane gas will become cheaper in Spain over the next two months. From today, Tuesday, March 21, the price falls from €17.67 to €16.78, a decrease of 89 cents. That is around 5 per cent cheaper than its previous price.

This new price remains fixed until it is reviewed again in mid-May. The cost of this basic product has remained low since the beginning of the year. In November 2022 the price of the bottle was set at €19.55, subsequently falling in January to €18.58.

In Spain, the price of the butane cylinder is regulated by the State. It includes 21 per cent IVA and the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons (IEH), which is €1.5 per kilo.

Its final cost to the consumer may vary depending on the price of propane and butane in the international market, along with the cost of transport and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Bottled LPG is a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly composed of butane, which serves as an alternative to natural gas for energy consumption in pressurised containers. It is especially popular in towns or urban centres where there is no connection to the natural gas network.

Currently, 64.5 million LPG containers of different capacities are consumed annually. It is a fuel in decline though according to data. From 2010 to 2021, the total consumption of bottled LPG has fallen by more than 25 per cent. Earlier this week it was reported that the price of natural gas in Europe had fallen to its lowest level in 20 months.

___________________________________________________________

