Putin and Xi had ´successful and constructive´ talks today, while Russia makes more nuclear threats

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 18:40

Russia and China hold successful talks/Shutterstock Images

Russian President Vladimr Putin has indicated after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this Tuesday March 21 in Moscow that the “Chinese plan” to achieve peace on Ukraine “could serve as the basis for finding a political solution” to the war.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin stress that “responsible dialogue” is the best way to resolve the Ukraine crisis as Moscow reaffirms its commitment to peace negotiations.

The Chinese leader says Beijing has an “impartial position” on the conflict in Ukraine and supports peace as Putin says China’s peace proposals could be used as the basis for talks.

The leaders met for almost three hours in “successful and constructive” talks according to Putin. The pair signed joint declarations on economic and strategic matters, and they are expected to sign a dozen documents in total. In this sense, they have vindicated the importance of bilateral relations, especially on economic and commercial matters, as the main priority.

Putin called Xi Jinping a “dear friend”, maintaining that the solution to the conflict in Ukraine “requires respect for the concerns of all countries in terms of security.”

Also Tuesday, Russia condemned British plans to send ammunition that contains depleted uranium to Ukraine, a move Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said left fewer and fewer steps before a potential “nuclear collision” between Russia and the West.

“Another step has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer left,” Shoigu told reporters in remarks cited by domestic agencies.

Asked whether this meant the world was closer to a nuclear collision, he replied: “It was not by chance that I told you about steps. There are fewer and fewer.”

The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to resuming peace talks after the conclusion of discussions between Xi and Putin in Moscow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.