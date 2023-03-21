Resident’s Day celebrations to be held on March 25 and 26 in Torremolinos

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 14:22

Photo by Nito for Shutterstock

If you want to take part in the annual resident’s day celebrations, then head for La Nogalera in Torremolinos this weekend.

The event was presented last week by the Mayoress, Margarita del Cid and the Councilor for Events, Josè Manuel Ruiz Rivas. They have confirmed that the event will be a gastronomic and craft fair featuring all 17 associations featuring the customs and music of residents of Spain who come from all over the world.

The event has recently shortened its name to Resident’s day from the previous Foreign Resident’s Day because, says the Mayoress it doesn’t matter where you born, but that you have chosen to loive in Torremolinos.

The associations who have confirmed their attendance include Caseta Chilena Cultural Association, the Finnish Association, and the Chinese Association.

Handicrafts on sale on the day will be sold to provide funds to the Cudeca Foundation which is a non-profit organisation that offers professional care to patients suffering from cancer or other advanced illnesses and support to their families.

The Resident’s Day will be open to the public with free entrance. It will be open from 11 am to 11 pm on Saturday 25 of March and from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday 26 of March.

Source: https://www.elnoticierodigital.com/noticias-torremolinos/1109879.php