Scooter rider loses her life after being run over by a lorry in the Malaga city of Marbella

By Chris King • 21 March 2023 • 21:36

Image of an Andalucian Emergency Services 061 ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

A 25-year-old scooter rider was killed in the Malaga city of Marbella after being run over by a lorry.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 25-year-old female lost her life this evening after her scooter was involved in a collision with a lorry. The incident occurred in the Malaga city of Marbella at around 6:30pm.

As reported by the emergency coordinating centre, its switchboards received calls from members of the public alerting the operator of an accident that had happened in the access tunnel to the La Cañada shopping centre. They informed the operator that a lorry had run over a scooter rider who was in need of urgent medical assistance.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance with medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. Patrols from the National and Local Police were also dispatched to the location. On arrival, the health personnel verified that there was nothing they could do to help the young woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

