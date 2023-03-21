Spanish runner Alex Roca speaks about his historic Barcelona Marathon run

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 14:23

Photo by Giorgio Rossi for Shutterstock

Alex Roca made history last Sunday when he completed the Barcelona Marathon taking 5 hours, 50 minutes, and 51 seconds. He is a Spanish Athletics Federation runner and record-breaker.

He was the first athlete with a seventy-six per cent disability to cover 42,195 meters. He has Cerebral Palsy and communicates by sign language. His disability, which came about after an illness when he was six years old has not prevented him from fulfilling his dreams. He said of the race that he was very happy and grateful, but tired.

During the interview with the ABC reporter, he was asked what the hardest thing was about taking part in the Marathon. He replied that the preparation. Physically he said it was difficult because he has a very crooked foot with a large curvature.

The other problem he said he had was nourishing himself. He said he couldn’t eat solids while running. He tried in training after 5 kilometres, but he choked, luckily his wife and trainer were on hand to help him. In the end, he said he had to eat 288 of carbohydrates with 300 millilitres of water at each stop to make sure he was nourished.

Another question he was asked was if he was able to forget about limitations at times. To this, he replied that he often forgot his limitations because he is such a highly motivated person. Sometimes, he said “when I have a goal in mind, I feel so eager that sometimes I eliminate all obstacles even if they exist.

He didn’t mention whether he would be taking part in further Marathons this year, but let’s hope this Barcelona athlete rests well so we are able to see more of his talent in the future.

Source: https://www.abc.es/deportes/corro-olvido-discapacidad-20230321210930-nt.html