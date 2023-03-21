Swedish superstar band ABBA meets Spanish flamenco in ‘Flabbamenco’ fusion show

By Betty Henderson • 21 March 2023 • 15:18

The ‘Flabbamenco’ show strikes the perfect balance between two seemingly distinct styles, flamenco and ABBA. Photo credit: Flabbamenco (via Facebook)

PREPARE for an extraordinary musical experience that combines two unique styles, the Swedish superstar band, ABBA and the classical Spanish musical genre, flamenco!

The Antonio Guerra Company is bringing its spectacular fusion show, ‘Flabbamenco’, to the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar on Friday, March 24 at 8pm, and to the Centro Cultural Villa de Nerja on Sunday, March 26 at 7:30pm.

‘Flabbamenco’ is an innovative artistic concept that blends the best of ABBA’s music with the passion and rhythm of flamenco. Choreographed by the renowned dancer Antonio Guerra and performed by the artist himself and his flamenco troupe, this show is a surprising fusion of Swedish and Spanish cultures that will impress all audiences.

During the show, Johan Stengård will also be performing his ‘Thank you for the music’ show in which he takes the audience on a musical journey through his career, having shared the stage with the likes of Phil Collins, Celine Dion, and legendary ABBA.

Tickets are priced at €30 and can be purchased at the Casa de la Cultura de Almuñécar, Centro Cultural Villa de Nerja, Viajes Eroski, [email protected], and www.mientrada.net.