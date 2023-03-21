Tennis ace Martina Navratilova announces she is cancer free

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 11:48

Martina Navratilova, 66, has announced she is cancer-free. In January she revealed that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer and she said she felt she “may not see next Christmas.”

However, talking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV she revealed that as far as she knew she was cancer-free. She received her original diagnosis when she went to the doctor about an enlarged lymph node n the neck.

They diagnosed her cancer but assured her it was treatable and she had a 95% chance of making a full recovery. She was earlier diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010.

While talking to Piers Morgan she said at the time of the diagnosis she started to think about a bucket list of all the things she wanted to do.

She also revealed that whilst in Chemotherapy she chose and listened to Elton John’s Songs which the nurses played to get her through it.

She said one of the songs she picked was ‘I’m still standing’ which Elton dedicated to her during a concert in Paris while she was competing in the French Open in the eighties.

Martina Navratilova is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She was ranked No1 in singles for 332 weeks which is only second to Steffi Graff.

Although she was born in Czechoslovakia, she asked for political asylum in the United States and she became a US Citizen in 1981.

