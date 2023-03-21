The end of originality? Google opens waiting list for its new AI tool Bard

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 March 2023 • 19:17

Google announced its new AI tool was open for testers last month: “We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. And today, we’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”

That time is today, March 21, with Google announcing:

“We’re starting to open access to Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We’re beginning with the U.S. and the U.K., and will expand to more countries and languages over time.” You can sign up for Bard today if you live in these countries.

Is Bard going to answer all our creative questions and remove our ability to synthesize thoughts and intuitions that form the results of human creative originality?

“Bard can help you brainstorm…”

“You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post.”

And more from Google:

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.”

Every one of the millions of expected users will use Bard in different ways. The word Bard means poet in archaic literary terms, and has a specific Welsh cultural meaning, as the winner of a prize for Welsh verse at an Eisteddfod. Bards, Ovates and Druids are the levels in the Order of the ancient (and modern) spiritual tradition of Druidry.

