Thousands of cannabis plants worth £3 million found across six floors inside a bingo hall in UK 

By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 10:41

Thousands of cannabis plants found across six floors inside a bingo hall in UK Image: Noxphotos.com Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said cannabis plants estimated at over £3 million were found inside a former bingo hall across 20 rooms in the UK

A major bust has been conducted by the police in the UK after thousands of cannabis plants were discovered inside a former bingo hall.

Officials said that the cannabis plants were found inside a building in Barry, Wales, which were spread across six floors and are estimated to be worth £3 million (€3,42 million), as per Wales Online.

The investigations were started after concerns were raised by National Grid UK, related to the electricity being supplied to a property.

Over 3,000 plants were found in 20 rooms on the property and the police said that no one was present at the time of the raid, adding that “there were several beds along with kitchen facilities, food and clothing indicating people have been staying there”.

Police are now working on the process of dismantling the factory, which has all kinds of growing equipment including lights, fans and fertilisers.

“Many people think it is ‘just a bit of cannabis’ but any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm”, said PC Beth Harrison of South Wales Police.

Harrison added, “These large operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence. The electrical requirements to grow this many plants are also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger”.

“We would encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood to us, as the information helps us develop a bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets”, she continued.

Officials have now issued an appeal to anyone with information regarding the factory to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence 2300081223.

