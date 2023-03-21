Three Cryptocurrencies that should be on every Crypto Investor’s Radar in 2023 – Binance Coin, Avalanche and Dogetti

By EWN • 21 March 2023 • 12:30

Thanks to the recent pump within the crypto market, several cryptocurrencies are back on track and could reach previous peaks before the end of quarter one. In what can only be described as an astonishing turn of events, many poor-performing cryptos from last year are currently experiencing an upward trajectory within the crypto market. This includes industry giants such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). As a result, the crypto market has become much easier to navigate in the ongoing bear market, and there are many options for crypto investors to choose from.

Even though the climate within the crypto market is much more friendly, crypto investors should exercise a degree of caution within the crypto market. The bear market is far from over, and things could very well return to the way they were before the recent spell of bullish activity within the crypto market. Long-term cryptocurrency investments in highly promising cryptocurrencies are one-way investors that can leverage the current climate within the industry to generate massive returns. This piece discusses three cryptos that could be ideal choices. Here’s all you need to know about Binance Coin (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogetti (DETI).

Binance’s Native Crypto, Binance Coin (BNB), Back on Track

Like many other popular cryptocurrencies within the industry, Binance Coin (BNB) was heavily affected by the bear market but is up again thanks to the bullish activity within the crypto market. Binance Coin (BNB) plays a huge role within the Binance ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. It generally benefits from the popularity of the Binance ecosystem within the crypto community and is an ideal choice in the current climate.

Binance is the largest crypto exchange platform by trading value in the cryptocurrency industry and provides an ecosystem of useful functionalities for the global crypto community. With its native cryptocurrency, the exchange platform seeks to bring cryptocurrency exchanges globally to the forefront of financial activity. Binance Coin (BNB) is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, including Binance and Coinbase Pro.

Avalanche (AVAX) Attracting interest from Crypto Analysts

Avalanche (AVAX) is a familiar name within the cryptocurrency industry that is also significantly benefitting from the recent bullish activity in crypto markets. AVAX, the crypto platform’s native cryptocurrency, is on an upward trajectory within the crypto market. It could hit its previous peak from before the bear market by the end of quarter one. Avalanche (AVAX) is reportedly one of the few crypto platforms within the cryptocurrency industry. Its more notable features include providing an ideal environment that solves cryptocurrency industry problems, such as stability, speed and transaction throughput.

AVAX powers and incentivises the Avalanche ecosystem. It also facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. AVAX stock is listed on top crypto platforms such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Dogetti (DETI), The Token Redefining Meme Coins

Meme coins are a popular crypto category that can be spotted from a mile away thanks to their comedic influences and similarities to popular Internet memes and events. Dogetti (DETI) is the latest meme coin on the scene, and according to crypto analysts, the token can potentially redefine the meme coin space. We could be seeing the birth of the next Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the token is worth watching.

