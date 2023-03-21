TikTok star dies shortly after suffering persistent migraine 

By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 11:15

TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies shortly after suffering persistent migraine Image: GoFundMe.com

Jehana Thomas died only a few days after she shared a post on social media complaining about her suffering from persistent migraines

TikTok star Jehana Thomas died at the age of 30, a few days after she had made an emotional post on social media discussing her suffering from persistent migraines.

The mother of two had started documenting her struggles on Tiktok shortly after her problems started as she discussed her health and life as a parent.

Following her death, the news was shared by her friend Alyx Reast, as per the Independent, who also made a GoFundMe page.

Thomas who has over 71,900 followers on TikTok also ran her own business called Print and Pack where she created customised stationery and mugs.

“Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023,” the description reads. “Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken”, said the description on the GoFundme page.

It added, “Isaac and Elijah have been left without their mum. I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable”.

The description also stated that “Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are”.

Thomas had earlier revealed in a post that she had been diagnosed with optic neuritis.

In the post made on Instagram, she said, “I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related”, adding, “They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet”.

