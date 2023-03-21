By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 8:48

UK´s largest police force ‘institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic’ finds report Image: Ian Steward Shutterstock.com

A new report commissioned after Sarah Evarard´s murder reveals the Metropolitan police is ‘broken’ and may harbour more predatory officers like Wayne Couzen and David Carrick

The Scotland Yard is ‘broken’ as well as ‘institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic’, a new report has concluded.

The report stated that “The Met cannot be trusted to police itself and may harbour many more predatory officers like Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick”, as cited by Mail Online.

Commissioned by Baroness Louise Casey following the murder of Sarah Everard, the report recommends that the UK´s largest police force should be “abolished if it does not change its rotten culture in the next five years”.

“It is absolutely vital that the Metropolitan Police wake up today to the findings in this review”, said Casey.

She added, “They are very grave and they are very serious. There must be fundamental change”.

Casey has also called for a “complete overhaul and a new approach to restore public trust and confidence”.

The report which was prepared after Casey spent a year examining the culture and practices of the Scotland year stated that “there was a rot at its heart that allowed racism to go unchallenged and predatory behaviour to flourish”.

“Successive Met commissioners had failed to ensure the integrity of its officers and the organisation”, said Casey.

Other findings in the report also stated that “the Met has failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women”, “investigative failures and organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk” and that “rape cases are being dropped due to evidence being ruined in broken fridges.

It also found that “officers are rushing to drop cases to deal with overwhelming workloads”, “neighbourhood policing has been eroded by pressures on the front line”, “officers use an eyewatering amount of force on suspects and that “there is widespread bullying at the Yard, with a fifth of staff being victimised”.

Casey said that “’In the absence of vigilance toward those who intend to abuse the office of constable, predatory and unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to flourish. There are too many places for people to hide”.

“’It is rot when you treat Londoners in a racist and unacceptable fashion. That is rotten. That goes back over a long period of time”, she added.

The report which has 363 pages also found that “violence against women and girls had not been taken as seriously as other forms of violence”.

___________________________________________________________

