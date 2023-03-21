By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 March 2023 • 20:19

URGENT APPEAL: Malaga's blood supplies could run out 'in less than a day'. Image: Shutterstock.com/Lightfieldstudios

THERE has been an urgent appeal for blood in Malaga province as reserves are “at a minimum” and likely to only last another day.

The Malaga Blood Transfusion Centre has said that 250 donations are needed every day to be able to maintain sufficient stock and cover all the demand from hospitals.

For this reason, the population is encouraged to go and donate to the Blood Transfusion Center (Civil Hospital Campus), open until Friday, March 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will also be mobile donation units in Estepona, Totalan, Mijas and Nueva Andalucia.

Mobile teams will be in:

– Faculty of Education Sciences, from 10-14 and 17-21 (20 and 21)

– Faculty of Health Sciences, from 10-14 and 17-21 (20)

– School of Industrial Engineering, from 10-14 and 17-21 (21 and 22)

– Estepona (Padre Manuel Cultural Center), from 10-14 and 17-21 (22 and 23)

– Virgen de la Paz Ronda University Nursing Center, from 4-8 p.m. (23)

– Faculty of Social Studies and Commerce, from 10-14 and 17-21 (23)

– Mijas Pueblo (mobile unit next to the Town Hall), from 5-9 pm (24)

– Nueva Andalucía (Virgen Madre Parish), from 5-9 pm (24)

– Totalán (U. Móvil-Plaza Antonio Molina), from 5-9 pm (24)

– Monda (Medical Office), from 5-9 pm (24)

Who can donate?

To be a donor you need to be over 18 and under 65, weigh more than 50 kilos and be in good health.

Each blood donation can be used to make a transfusion to three different people, be it red blood cells, platelets or plasma. For more information, call 951034100/ 951034120