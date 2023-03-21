Wear different coloured socks today to support the Down Syndrome Association

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 14:21

Photo by Krakenimages.com for Shutterstock

Today is Down Syndrome Day and to give it visibility the association is encouraging us to wear a pair of socks, each with a different colour.

The socks give the message that when you are wearing them it’s different, but when you remove them, you have your feet and are like everybody else. The motto for this year is: ‘We are not a stereotype, we are much, much more.’

Down Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that occurs during pregnancy. People with the syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21.

The extra chromosome affects the way a baby’s body and brain development which can lead to physical and learning difficulties. People with Downs syndrome have some common characteristics such as almond-shaped eyes and a flattened face, but as well they also inherit the unique characteristics of their parents.

Intellectual development varies, but many people with Downs syndrome marry, live semi-independently, work and have children.

In Spain, you might have seen actress Ana Fernandez who has Downs Syndrome in the popular comedy series, Señores del Ampa, where she plays villain Asun. She was spotted by a casting director during a performance of Romeo and Juliet in Madrid and combined the role with her job as an administrative assistant in Real Estate.

There are around 34,000 people with Downs Syndrome in Spain and six million people worldwide.

Source: https://www.telecinco.es/informativos/sociedad/20230321/calcetin-color-dia-sindrome-down_18_09047780.html