You name it, Lee can sing it!

La Sala in Puerto Banus is hosting Lee Townsend whose live-looping set is sure to keep the attention of your eyes and ears as he builds beats and riffs to create his backing band on the fly.

Lee covers known and respected artists such as Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Oasis, George Ezra and Foo Fighters among many others

Born and raised in North-West England, Lee Townsend was introduced to music very young by his parents.

In the house, they would play everything from The Who to Nat King Cole with Paul Carrack, James Taylor and Bruce Springsteen in between.

Lee’s urge to become a musician also came at an early age, influenced by the fact that his father played in bands and would often perform locally. Lee’s first live performance was two songs in the interval of one of these shows and he was instantly hooked.

Throughout his early teens, Lee would obsess over the music of Crowded House, Oasis and Stereophonics. These three artists, amongst others, are responsible for him learning to play the guitar and doing everything he could to pursue music as a career.

He would later develop his taste further by exploring blink-182, Green Day, Muse and Foo Fighters until, in 2006, Lee relocated to Southern Spain.

For the last 15 years, Lee has built up a positive reputation as a performing musician in the Spanish province of Malaga.

During this time, he has played support slots for both The Bootleg Beatles and Derrin Nauendorf during their European tours.

It wasn’t until the Covid-19 crisis of 2020, though, that he finally completed his first music release. Lee’s debut single, “A Little Time” was released in June 2020.

