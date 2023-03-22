Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport places among the ten best in the world

By Chris King • 22 March 2023 • 2:35

Image of Madrid-Barajas airport. Credit: Klemen K. Misic/Shutterstock.com

In the World Airport Awards 2023, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport placed among the ten best in the world.

As reported by the facility’s manager this Tuesday, March 21, in the World Airport Awards 2023, the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport was chosen by users as the tenth-best airport in the world. These quality awards are granted annually by Skytrax, the airport research and studies consultancy.

In addition to being among the ten best airports in the world, Madrid-Barajas also obtained recognition as the second-best airport in southern Europe. It also claimed the honour as the third-best airport with between 50 and 60 million passengers in the world, the fifth-best airport in Europe, the sixth-best cleanest airport in Europe, and the sixth-best-staffed airport in Europe.

The list of the ten best airports in the world – in this list that rewards user satisfaction in global airport facilities – was headed by Singapore airport. It was followed by Doha (Qatar), Tokyo Haneda (Japan), Seoul Incheon (South Korea), Paris Charles de Gaulle (France), with Istanbul airport in sixth place. They were followed by the airports of Munich (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), and Tokyo Narita (Japan).

Skytrax’s World Airport Awards are awarded based on research work that includes the results of interviews with passengers from around the world. In this year’s edition, the study was based on surveys carried out over six months among passengers of more than 100 different nationalities, as reported by larazon.es.

Their questionnaires evaluate the total experiences of the passenger in 550 airports around the world. They analyse different indicators related to the airport services offered to the traveller. These include access to the airport and route to the boarding gate, billing, signage, cleanliness, friendliness of the staff, screens of information, passing through security filters, catering, and its shops and comfort, among other aspects.

In the context of the Skytrax World Airport Awards, the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport already won the award for the best airport in southern Europe in the years 2020, 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2007. In addition, in 2013, Terminal T4 was selected as the third-best terminal in the world.

