By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 14:59
Biker fans in for a treat as Malaga hosts the sixth edition of the Malaga Motorcycle Show. Image: Audio und werbung / Shutterstock.com
The event will bring together all kinds of motorcycle-related products and services.
The attending public will be able to analyze a great variety of models for sale, as well as complementary products while enjoying exhibitions and other events over the course of the three days.
The Malaga Trade Fair and Conference Centre is located on Avenida Ortega y Gasset, 201, Malaga, 29006.
For more information call (+34) 986 44 16 70.
MOMA will take place on Friday 24: from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Saturday 25: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m and Sunday 26: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Individual tickets are on sale for €8.00 which can be bought from the box office during the event. Children up to 10 years free.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
