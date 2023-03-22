Bitcoin and Solana scale new highs as Big Eyes Coin Presale Momentum Continues

By EWN • 22 March 2023 • 11:00

Big Eyes Coin continues its stunning presale and will launch a bonus code for its loot boxes.

With US and European banks in crisis due to a variety of factors, crypto was supposed to be the first head rolling. But the crypto market has baffled many and fears of bear market have given way to hopes of a bull run. Bitcoin is leading the pack with the new upward trends taking it to new local peaks. Solana is another token that has had a great day, with its value jumping 8%, and Big Eyes Coin is on a stunning presale exceeding expectations.

With the traditional banking system teetering, Bitcoin is on a bull run, with prices touching $28k, a new local peak. The premier cryptocurrency is extending its dominance over altcoins by a margin of 46%. Its market cap has risen to $530 billion. With the banking system facing a crisis of faith, investor attention has turned to Bitcoin as they hope the token could provide answers to the failings of the traditional banking system. Market watchers are anticipating Bitcoin to test the $30k limit.

Bitcoin has outperformed most altcoins and has extended its dominance in the crypto world. But there are outliers to this case, and Solana is one of them. The altcoin has outperformed Bitcoins charts with an upward movement of 8%. The rally has enabled the coin to regain the $28 level. The recent release of smart contract distribution data showing an uptick in deployments has also contributed to the positive outlook for the token. There are 75 active tokens in the network at the moment. With positive signs, investors are betting on Solana performing better in the future.

The Big Eyes presale is one of the hottest in the crypto world in a while. The coin has performed exceedingly well and is now in the 12th stage of the presale. The token has raised a stunning $31.7 million until now and its presale target of $50 million looks closer than previously thought.

Big Eyes Coin stands out from the rest of its competition with its focus on its community. The cat-themed token is charting a unique presale with generous giveaways and offers for its community. The token has offered ‘Loot Boxes’ with the latest offering being Vault PIN 300 which holders can use to get upto 300% more tokens when spending $100 or above in the Big Eyes presale.

The latest news from the cat crew is the launch of a bonus code- 250%. The launch looks to supercharge the presale and launch a bull run for the cute coin. The launch is scheduled to start at 6pm UK time. The cat community can get in on the offer with the code BULLRUN250.

Big Eyes will launch after completing stage 15 and hitting the presale target of $50 million. The token will launch with a focus on charity and its community. The cat-crew has pledged 5% of Big Eyes Coin’s liquidity will be set aside in a publicly visible wallet. The funds from the wallet would be donated to charity, and climate protection organisations.

The bull run in the crypto market presents a window of opportunity for crypto to regain lost grounds and scale new highs. Big Eyes Coin is sure to be alongside Bitcoin and altcoins like solana to captialise on the momentum in the market.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido