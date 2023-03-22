Bowled over: Mijas opens new petanque court thanks to the game’s popularity

By Betty Henderson • 22 March 2023 • 16:01

Members of Mijas’ international and local community gather at the opening of a new petanque court in Parque La Butibamba. There will soon be 11 petanque courts in La Cala. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

MIJAS has a brand-new petanque court thanks to the growing popularity of the game in the region. Local Mayor, Josele González opened the new court in Parque La Butibamba on Thursday, March 16.

The new court has boosted the park’s petanque courts to three, meaning that more players can enjoy matches at the same time.

Opening the court, González explained the growing demand for more space for petanque, “We initially installed a petanque court on the beach, which worked really well. We are expanding to three petanque courts in La Butibamba Park to cater to the large number of players we have in the Caleño area”.

He added, “Every day, Spanish, English, Irish, Dutch, and Belgian communities gather in this outdoor space to enjoy the sport, thanks to the excellent climate we have in Mijas”. González also described the sport as “a beautiful way to meet and socialise for our older residents”.

After pausing during the pandemic, the La Cala Mijas Petanque Club is more active than ever. Today, they have 54 members, and the numbers keep growing, according to Miguel Benitez, the club President.