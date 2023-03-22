BREAKING: Amtrak train with 55 passengers derails east of Port Costa in California

By Chris King • 22 March 2023 • 2:55

Amtrak train with 55 passengers derails east of Port Costa in California

Emergency crews are responding to an Amtrak train that derailed to the east of Port Costa in California with 55 passengers on board.

An Amtrak train transporting 55 passengers derailed this afternoon, Tuesday, March 21. The incident occurred about half a mile east of the village of Port Costa in Contra Costa County, California.

According to a Facebook post from the Crockett fire department, the train left the tracks shortly before 3:30pm. They revealed that the cause of the derailment was the train hitting a tree.

Emergency crews were deployed to the location. They have reportedly cleared the tracks and there are no reports of any injuries.

Crockett Carquinez Fire Department wrote: “At 3:08 PM, Crockett Fire was dispatched to reports of a derailed Amtrak passenger train east of the town of Port Costa. The train was carrying 55 passengers and derailed after striking a tree that was down across the tracks. No one was injured”.

It continued: “Crockett Fire has cleared the scene and Amtrak has arranged alternate transport for passengers. While crews were not needed, the call was a stark reminder that Crockett-Carquinez firefighters face a broad number of challenges in our small district, including regular train traffic”.

