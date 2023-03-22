By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 18:32

BREAKING: Boris says ‘completely wrong If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown” as he faces questions Image Composed Pix Shutterstock.com

Former UK prime minister Johnson defends his case while being questioned by the Privileges Committee

Boris Johnson has announced that the accusations that he partied during the lockdown were “completely wrong”.

The former British prime minister made this statement while being questioned by a committee investigating claims that he misled MPs over parties in Downing Street during the lockdown.

Johnson during the hearing also accused MPs of bias in their investigation over whether he misled the House of Commons.

Before the hearing started, Johnson swore on a bible and informed the committee “hand on heart I did not lie to the House”.

He was then questioned by Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, and stated that “leaving drinks for departing aide Lee Cain had to happen”, adding, “If anyone thinks I was partying during the lockdown, they’re completely wrong.”

Johnson now faces questions on claims from his previous aides along with insiders from No 10, who sat alongside him as they defend that Covid rules were observed during parties at Downing street when the rest of the country was under lockdown.

If found guilty by the committee of MP´s, a punishment will be decided for him, which could include “a written apology, docking of salary or suspension from the Commons for a specific period”, as per the Independent.

