By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 19:29

BREAKING: Major police operation under way as police set up cordon in Northampton following suspected stabbing

Police in Northampton have set up a major cordon following a suspected stabbing i n the Kingthorpe area

A major police operation is underway in Northampton after a suspected stabbing has been reported in the area.

According to ITV, the suburb has been brought to a standstill, after a cordon has been set up, as emergency vehicles and an air ambulance have also been reported on the scene.

Reports suggest the incident took place near the Cock Inn on Harborough Road of the Kingsthorpe area.

As per eyewitness accounts, a group of teenagers were spotted fighting on the road, before someone pulled out a knife.

In a tweet, the Northamptonshire Police have asked people to avoid the area.

The police also stated, “We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.

“The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.

“Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.”

Meanwhile, delays are being reported on the road near the scene of the incident as traffic has built up in the area.

