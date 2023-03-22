By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 14:21
Camerata Sotogrande to host an Evening of Music. Image: Camerata Sotogrande
Expect to be thoroughly entertained on March 31 at 8:00.PM for only €40 per person. This price includes a welcome drink and a delicious three-course dinner.
For more information or to reserve email: [email protected] or call (+34) 956 616011 or (+34) 664 740 520.
Please bring an Easter Egg and a small donation for St George’s Charity.
The Camerata Sotogrande is committed to promoting music and, in particular, choral singing on the Costa del Sol.
They perform music from the classical to the light-hearted and put on concerts of major classical works in collaboration with other choirs and orchestras, take part in all manner of church services and perform at private venues.
Through their music, they have been able to support a number of local charitable causes.
In addition, they host concerts in order to promote outstanding local musical talent be it vocal, instrumental or performance.
