80-year-old British man suspected of stabbing his wife to death found dead in Costa del Sol hospital room Close
Trending:

Camerata Sotogrande to host an Evening of Music

By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 14:21

Camerata Sotogrande to host an Evening of Music. Image: Camerata Sotogrande

The charity event in aid of Age Concern will be held at the Gastrobar Marina Plaza, Ribera de Merlin 20, Sotogrande, 11310.

Expect to be thoroughly entertained on March 31 at 8:00.PM for only €40 per person. This price includes a welcome drink and a delicious three-course dinner.

For more information or to reserve email: [email protected] or call (+34) 956 616011 or (+34) 664 740 520.

Please bring an Easter Egg and a small donation for St George’s Charity.

The Camerata Sotogrande is committed to promoting music and, in particular, choral singing on the Costa del Sol.

They perform music from the classical to the light-hearted and put on concerts of major classical works in collaboration with other choirs and orchestras, take part in all manner of church services and perform at private venues.

Through their music, they have been able to support a number of local charitable causes.

In addition, they host concerts in order to promote outstanding local musical talent be it vocal, instrumental or performance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading