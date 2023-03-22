Covid surge in UK, time for pandemic precautions again?

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 11:12

Covid is making another resurgence across Britain, prompting scientists to repeat their calls for the return of face masks, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the ZOE Health Study some 136,722 new symptomatic Covid cases were reported across the UK on March 20, 2023. It takes the total number of people currently predicted to have Covid in UK to above 1.5million, rising by around 300,000 in just a week.

Surveillance data suggests one in 40 people in the UK are infected.

Hospital admissions for the virus are approaching a three-month high. Latest hospital data shows 1,189 people infected with Covid were admitted to hospitals in England on March 13.

Surgeries with ´low numbers of GPs´ are cancelling appointments.

Professor Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London, called the surge ‘definitely something to worry about’.

He told MailOnline the UK was in a ‘rather serious situation’ because of the waning vaccine immunity coupled with new variants.

Many bouts of these Covid infections are ‘neither brief nor mild’, added Professor Altmann, who is a member of the notorious Independent SAGE group that lobbied for a ‘zero Covid’ approach.

He said: ‘They carry a reduced but significant risk of Long Covid.

‘This all puts strain on the infected, strain on the workplace, on the NHS and thus, on the economy.’

‘For my taste we’d be continuing to think about the mitigations,’ Professor Altmann added.

Such measures could include face masks in public spaces and rolling out vaccine boosters.

Professor Tim Spector, the epidemiologist behind the ZOE Covid infection survey, said cold weather — which encourages people to mix indoors — and children are driving the rise.

Another round of the historic jab drive will begin in the next fortnight.

The over-75s, care home residents and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system will be eligible for the booster injection — the groups deemed most at risk of serious illness from the virus.

The last Covid wave appears to have peaked at 2.5million infections in England at the close of December.

This is far below the levels reached in previous outbreaks.

