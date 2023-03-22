Crypto is going philanthropic with Cardano, Solana and Big Eyes Coin showing the way

By EWN • 22 March 2023 • 11:15

Cryptocurrencies have undergone numerous branding and conceptual changes over the years, especially around the point of value-added services. What more can my crypto do for me and society? Should it be doing more?

For this reason, coins that are seen to have more to offer tend to be particularly attractive to the younger generation and established investors.

This is why coins with profit, people, and planet (aka sustainability) at their core like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) are highly popular in the market.

Cardano gives back

Cardano has made significant strides in the field of philanthropy. Cardano blockchain technology’s co-founder Charles Hoskinson posted an update recently in which he claimed that IOG, the company that created Cardano, gave money to the $11 million financing round of the Kenyan fintech company Pezesha.

Hoskinson believes that a primary objective of cryptocurrencies and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is to promote the flow of capital into developing countries in order to aid in the growth of their economies and the creation of jobs.

Cardano’s investment in Prezesha is a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency, as a guiding principle for the coin is to make it simpler for people to request loans and to provide them in a controlled way.

Solana: Mastering the art of scalability and sustainability

Solana adopted a novel strategy when deciding how its ecology would function. It was released onto the market to compete with cryptocurrencies like BTC in terms of scalability.

Yet, Solana also became one of the most durable blockchains by enhancing scalability in cryptocurrencies, combining Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH) to reach consensus. Consensus, as used in the crypto world, refers to the protocols, algorithms, or other computer systems that make cryptocurrencies function.

SOL has been described as one of the current market’s most environmentally friendly blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Its blockchain operates without the need for energy-intensive mining. It is very environmentally sustainable as a result.

Big Eyes Coin: Committed to Sustainability

Big Eyes Coin has a full plate, and they are more than happy to share it. With the release of their latest Vault Pin 300, the cat crew community will have access to up to 300% more loot boxes than before!

Investors received free Loot Boxes—boxes that contain a random number of BIG tokens—in the previous Vault Pin 819, which is still active. But with the upgraded pin, when you spend over $100 on tokens or loot boxes, you now get three times as much stuff.

The cute currency seems focused on ensuring that everyone joins them on their success journey and the incredible amount of promos and incentives they dole out can attest to this.

Big isn’t just all about the money, money, money.

The Coin is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which recently made the energy-saving Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus transition, slashing its carbon footprint by an astounding 99.95%!

There’s more! As if that weren’t enough, Big Eyes Coin is also devoted to environmental preservation. It contributes 5% of its revenue to a charity wallet, which is subsequently disbursed to groups working to protect the environment.

It has come to be seen as one of the greenest cryptocurrencies in a market that has drawn criticism for its high carbon emissions.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

